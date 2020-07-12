BROWN





Born Feb. 2, 1930, Swarthmore College 1952, US Army 52-54, Kids 54-60, The Great Books 57-20, Temple University 63, Work 63-08, Little League Coach 66-81, Rapid Print 76-08 Musician, Saxophone Player, Photographer, Tinkerer, Inventor, Bird-Watcher, Craftsman, Hymnal Collector, Traveler, Nature Lover, Outdoorsman, Democrat, Humorist, Volunteer, Cat Fancier, Printer, Camper, Gardener, Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather. Died April 26, 2020 at 90. He is survived by his three loving children: Jo, Robb and Todd Brown; their loving mother Marge Brown Kalodner, his grandchildren, Zander, Eli, Casey, and Em, and his devoted partner, Frada Newman.

"I hope when my time comes,

it will be as natural as being born."

