Sept. 17, 2020. Age 87. Wife of the late Harry G. Devoted mother of Ann Miller (Steven) and the late George (Bette). She will be missed by her 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 10-10:45 A.M. at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunksferry Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Holy Sepulchre Cem. As Priscilla requested, No Flowers Please. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anselm Church. To share a memory of Priscilla, please visit www.tjfluehr.com