PRISCILLA M. (nee PAGLIARO) KAERCHER
Sept. 17, 2020. Age 87. Wife of the late Harry G. Devoted mother of Ann Miller (Steven) and the late George (Bette). She will be missed by her 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 10-10:45 A.M. at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunksferry Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Holy Sepulchre Cem. As Priscilla requested, No Flowers Please. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anselm Church.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Anselm Church
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
Funeral services provided by
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
