Age 78, of Berwyn, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday October 25th, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Quintin C. and Margaret (Elick) Todd. Quintin was a lover of education, amassing multiple degrees including a Phd from Penn State University. Quintin had a long career as a Chemical Engineer and then as a realtor in his later years. Quintin had great love for his family and a dedication to learning and teaching, leaving a long lasting and unique impression on all of those he interacted with. Quintin is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Kathleen A. (Morelli) Todd; his brother Dr. Jeffery Todd of Norwich, NY; daughter Julia T. Todd (Steven Antunes) of Oaks and son Quintin M. Todd (Kimberly Weller) of Conshohocken, and grandchildren Isabella Mia Todd-Antunes and Quintin K. Todd. Relatives and friends can participate in visitation on Friday October 30, 2020 from 10 to 11 A.M. followed by Catholic Mass from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. at St Norbert's, 50 Leopard Rd., Paoli, PA 19301. Procession and burial will be at St Agnes, 1050 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Quintin's honor to the American Cancer Society
or Berwyn Fire Co. ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME