89, a pharmacist from West Chester, PA on Sat., Nov. 21, 2020. Wife of the late William H. Mullin. She is survived by her children James Mullin M.D. (Patricia), Mary McNamara (Dr. Robert), William F. Mullin and John Mullin (Denise), grandchildren Robert McNamara (Christina), Mary Eilers (Dr. Mark), Ryan Mullin, Kevin McNamara M.D.(Julie), Colleen Middendorf (Gabriel), William McNamara, Andrew Mullin, Phillip Mullin, great grandchildren Oliver Eilers, Katherine Eilers, Justin McNamara, and her cherished sister Martina Ossman (Bruce) and many close nieces and nephews. Visitation from 10:00-10:45 and Funeral Mass at 11:00, Sat., Nov. 28, 2020 at St. Agnes Church 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380. Int. St Malachy Cem. Cochranville, PA Family is being served by DellaVecchia Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, 410 N. Church St., West Chester, PA 19380; 610-696-1181. www.DellaFH.com
for links to virtual service. Contributions to Handi-Crafters, a special place for special people would be appreciated. Handi-Crafters, P.O. Box 72646, Thorndale, PA 19372.