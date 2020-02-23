|
|
GOLDSTEIN
RACHEL (NEE RODA)
On February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Carl. Devoted mother of Seth (Dara) and Josh (Lauren). Dear sister of Luba (Ahuva) Kellman (Dan) and Isaac Roda (Denise). Loving Bobe of Jordyn, Corey, and Brooke. She will also be missed by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 1:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence through Sunday. Contributions in her memory may be made to US supporters of the Lone Soldier Center c/o Ehrlich & Companies CPA, 125 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho, NY 11753 (Checks should be made out to "US supporters of The Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin.") or Ohev Shalom Sisterhood, 944 2nd Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020