VIOLA
RACHEL ROSE (nee Perlo)
June 5, 2020, Age 94. Wife of the late Michael Viola. Mother of Dennis Viola (Katherine) and the late Nancy Grau. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center for Women, 333 Cottman Drive, Phila., PA 19111.
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.