MICHAELS
RAE "LOIS" (nee Masters)
June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Leonard Michaels. Loving mother of Jeffrey Michaels, Ronald (Rachel) Michaels and Karen (Craig) Silberman. Adored grandmother of Elazer, Naftali (Miriam), Yehuda, Zerach (Faidy), Emma, Alex, Yaakov, Chana, Yechiel, Jonah, Mattisyahu, Ian, Cameron and Adina. Cherished great grandmother of Miriam, Yosef, Shalon and Michoel Yaakov. Private Graveside Services were held. Contributions in her memory , may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.