RAFFAELA GALLELLI
On Oct. 18, 2020. Beloved sister of Francesco (Mirta), Vincenzo (the late Angela), Vittorio (Marika), Teresa Battaglia (Raffaele), Giuseppe (Debbie) and Maria Haralambidis (Paul); also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 8:30 A.M. from WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Cecilia Church. Int. Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to The American Lung Assoc., 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
08:30 AM
Wackerman Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church.
Funeral services provided by
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
