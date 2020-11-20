In 1986 I walked into a small Morrisville law office wearing a pink pleated mini skirt and hot pink cashmere sweater for an interview which changed my life. Mr. G was either taken back by my appearance or just amused that day, but nevertheless he took a chance and hired me as his receptionist/typist on the promise that I would buy office-attire clothes. Through the years he groomed and trained me to be a highly efficient legal assistant, a position I still hold to this day. I worked for his law firm for 18 years. Mr. G was always kind, always pleasant, and always dedicated not only his own family, but to his working family as well, and to all the many clients he represented over the years. He was absolutely the best boss ever! And even though years had separated us, I always thought fondly of him and Loretta. I know he is smiling as I write this small story of our initial encounter and the time spent together. God Bless your kind soul Mr. Gilbert. Rest in peace and comfort. I hope to see you again in the next life.

Karen Miller

Friend