Of Manheim (formally of Yardley and Morrisville), passed away November 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Loretta and their three daughters: Linda Gilbert (Ray Wolf), Sharon DiPietro (Karl), and Diane Smith (Riley). Grandchildren: Casey, Karla, Riley and Eric. Step-grandchildren: Brenna and Ben. Four Great-grandchildren: AJ, Axel, Quinn and Ryan. Sisters: Irene Smith and Susan Ellis, and his brother, John Gilbert. Services are private at this time and will be livestreamed at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 here: https://www.facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome/
. A public memorial service will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Legal Aid Society of SEPA in Ralf's name at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/LASP
