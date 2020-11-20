1/1
RALF ERIC GILBERT
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RALF's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Manheim (formally of Yardley and Morrisville), passed away November 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Loretta and their three daughters: Linda Gilbert (Ray Wolf), Sharon DiPietro (Karl), and Diane Smith (Riley). Grandchildren: Casey, Karla, Riley and Eric. Step-grandchildren: Brenna and Ben. Four Great-grandchildren: AJ, Axel, Quinn and Ryan. Sisters: Irene Smith and Susan Ellis, and his brother, John Gilbert. Services are private at this time and will be livestreamed at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 here: https://www.facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome/. A public memorial service will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Legal Aid Society of SEPA in Ralf's name at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/LASP. Arrs. by The DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
01:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome/ .
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Reinhart
November 19, 2020
In 1986 I walked into a small Morrisville law office wearing a pink pleated mini skirt and hot pink cashmere sweater for an interview which changed my life. Mr. G was either taken back by my appearance or just amused that day, but nevertheless he took a chance and hired me as his receptionist/typist on the promise that I would buy office-attire clothes. Through the years he groomed and trained me to be a highly efficient legal assistant, a position I still hold to this day. I worked for his law firm for 18 years. Mr. G was always kind, always pleasant, and always dedicated not only his own family, but to his working family as well, and to all the many clients he represented over the years. He was absolutely the best boss ever! And even though years had separated us, I always thought fondly of him and Loretta. I know he is smiling as I write this small story of our initial encounter and the time spent together. God Bless your kind soul Mr. Gilbert. Rest in peace and comfort. I hope to see you again in the next life.
Karen Miller
Friend
November 18, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
November 17, 2020
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved