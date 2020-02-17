|
|
MILLER
RALPH ALAN
on February 15, 2020, age 71 of Wayne, formerly of Drexel Hill. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Byrnes), devoted father of Jeffrey Alan (Tammy) Miller of Portland, OR, Wendy Elizabeth (Nate) Jung of Bath, ME and Micheal Byrnes (Amy) Miller of Wayne, also survived by nine grandchildren and his sisters Betty Brown of Garnet Valley, ans Lois Miller of Oak Island, NC. Relatives and friends are invited to his calling on Thursday at 1:00 PM in the Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA, followed by a service at 2:00 PM, memorials may be sent in his name to the One Love 4 Animals in Chester Springs, PA or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306. Burial will take place later in Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath, ME.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 17, 2020