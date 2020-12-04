1/1
Ralph Julia
Passed December 3, 2020. Age 91. Devoted husband of the late Ann (nee Corabi). Beloved father of Ralph (Dina). Loving grandfather of Daniel and Alaina Julia. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing 9 - 10 MONDAY St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church 8th and Montrose St. Funeral MASS will follow 10 A.M.. Live Streaming Capability of the Mass will begin at 10 A.M. by logging on to baldifuneralhome.com then Ralph's picture and link in his obituary. Covid 19 restrictions will apply at the church. Entombment will be private.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Log on to baldifuneralhome.com then Ralph's picture and link in his obituary
Funeral services provided by
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
