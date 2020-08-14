1/1
RALPH RAYMOND PISANI
PISANI
RALPH RAYMOND


An author and home builder and mentor to many men and women, died peacefully on August 5, 2020 at the age of 90 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his ex-wife Elizabeth, and his four children: Robert and his wife Suzanne, Chris and his wife Dorrie, Katherine and her husband Jeff, and Ralph Jr. and his wife Kim, along with eight grandchildren: Robin, Danielle, Kristin, Christopher, Alexandrea, Melissa, Ava, and Ellie, and one great-grandchild, Luca.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service and Interment will be held on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at Thompson Memorial Church Cemetery, New Hope. His Services will be live streamed beginning at 10:30 A.M., via Ralph's website obituary on www.fluehr.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ralph and Barbara Pisani Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund at Bucks County Community College, 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. We encourage you to leave a Memorial Message for his family on the funeral home website. www.fluehr.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
