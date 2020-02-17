Home

King Funeral Service, Inc
2649-51 South 64th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19142
(215) 726-4050
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
South Ave.
Secane, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
South Ave.
Secane, PA
View Map
RALPH "RONNIE SCIOCCHETTI Notice
SCIOCCHETTI
RALPH "RONNIE"


Age 78 President of Bradley-Sciocchetti Inc., "BSI". Beloved husband of 57 years to Jeanne (nee Sulpizio). Son of the late Ralph J. & Theresa Sciocchetti. Devoted father of Ron (Maria) Sciocchetti and Danielle (Neil Harkins) Sciocchetti. Loving Poppy of Ronnie and Olivia. Ralph's greatest joys were spending time with his grandchildren, travelling with them to Disney World, spending time with friends in Naples, Florida, vacationing in Puerto Vallarta with his wife, and her Uncle Ron and Aunt Aura, and watching the Philadelphia Eagles. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Wednesday 9am to 10:45am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, South Ave., Secane. Funeral Mass 11am. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Schriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 would be appreciated.

Arr. KING FUNERAL SERVICE

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 17, 2020
