SMITH
RALPH
Age 77, February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemarie Smith (nee DiMauro); dear brother-in-law of Elizabeth Saldutti; dear uncle of Robert, Richard, Michael, and Rodney. Former owner of Top Shop Inc. in Yeadon PA. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Friday morning, 9 A.M., at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., Phila. PA 19148. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Epiphany Church in Ralph's memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020