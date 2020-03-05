Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
11th and Jackson Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
11th and Jackson Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH SMITH


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH SMITH Notice
SMITH
RALPH
Age 77, February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemarie Smith (nee DiMauro); dear brother-in-law of Elizabeth Saldutti; dear uncle of Robert, Richard, Michael, and Rodney. Former owner of Top Shop Inc. in Yeadon PA. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Friday morning, 9 A.M., at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., Phila. PA 19148. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Epiphany Church in Ralph's memory.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -