SWAMI
DR. RAMASWAMI "KUMAR"
Age 79, of Wayne, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. He was the husband of Dr. Vanlila Swami. Born in India in 1940, he was a son of the late Ramaswami & Anandhi Swami.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Dr. Sanjeev Swami (Ines Lin), Rajeev Swami (Kirsten); 3 granddaughters; 2 stepsons; his brother, Namsi Swami; and his sister, Vadivoo Swami.
Funeral Services were held privately for his family.
Arrangements are entrusted to
HUFF & LAKJER
FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020