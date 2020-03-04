|
Of Bryn Mawr, PA, died on March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Lydia and the late Delia; devoted father of Ray and the late Al Hurtado; also survived by his grandchildren, Bryan, Alex and Betsy; and his great grandchildren, Sienna Grace and Bryan Ramon. His Funeral Service will be held on Sat. March 7th. at 11 A.M. in Lower Merion Baptist Church, 911 New Gulph Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, where you may call after 10 A.M.. Int. Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the above mentioned Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020