Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lower Merion Baptist Church
911 New Gulph Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Lower Merion Baptist Church
911 New Gulph Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
1925 - 2020
RAMON HURTADO Notice
HURTADO
RAMON
Of Bryn Mawr, PA, died on March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Lydia and the late Delia; devoted father of Ray and the late Al Hurtado; also survived by his grandchildren, Bryan, Alex and Betsy; and his great grandchildren, Sienna Grace and Bryan Ramon. His Funeral Service will be held on Sat. March 7th. at 11 A.M. in Lower Merion Baptist Church, 911 New Gulph Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, where you may call after 10 A.M.. Int. Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the above mentioned Church.

CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020
