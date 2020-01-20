Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDI ULITSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDI (Katz) ULITSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RANDI (Katz) ULITSKY Notice
ULITSKY
RANDI (nee Katz)


January 18, 2020 of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of Jay Ulitsky; adoring mother of Kyle Ulitsky; treasured daughter of Phyllis (nee Bell) and the late Leonard; devoted sister of Mitchell (Amy) Katz; loving aunt of Jordan (Julie) Katz and Melanie (Jarad) Silverstein; cherished great-aunt of Benjamin Katz and Harper and Lincoln Silverstein. Randi worked for the US Postal Service for 30 years and was a member of the Mailhandlers Union Local #308. Relatives and friends are invited to chapel services Monday, 2:00 PM, JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Philadelphia SPCA 350 E. Erie Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19134.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RANDI's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -