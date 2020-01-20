|
ULITSKY
RANDI (nee Katz)
January 18, 2020 of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of Jay Ulitsky; adoring mother of Kyle Ulitsky; treasured daughter of Phyllis (nee Bell) and the late Leonard; devoted sister of Mitchell (Amy) Katz; loving aunt of Jordan (Julie) Katz and Melanie (Jarad) Silverstein; cherished great-aunt of Benjamin Katz and Harper and Lincoln Silverstein. Randi worked for the US Postal Service for 30 years and was a member of the Mailhandlers Union Local #308. Relatives and friends are invited to chapel services Monday, 2:00 PM, JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Philadelphia SPCA 350 E. Erie Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19134.
