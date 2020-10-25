1/1
RAY REINARD SR.
Of Doylestown and formerly of Jenkintown and New Hope, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Age 90. Ray was the longtime owner and operator of Reinard Insurance in Feasterville. Loving husband of the late Vivian M. (nee Purdy). Devoted father of Ray, Jr (KC), Curtis (JoAnn), and Stephen Reinard. Also survived by seven devoted grandchildren; Joseph, Curtis, Renee (Garrett), Brittany (Tyler), Ray III (Alexandra), Stephen and Blake; and his former daughter-in-law Jane Reinard. Preceded in death by his twin brother, Roy Reinard and his sister, Jane burke. Ray's Funeral Service will be held privately on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR, III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954 with a visitation period from 9:00 AM until the start of the service. His interment will follow privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Please note that in accordance with current guidelines, occupancy of the building will be kept to no more than 25 people at one time and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Bucks County Chapter of the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Bucks County Board of Associates, c/o 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111. www.fluehr.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
