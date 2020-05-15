SABATINO
RAYMOND A. SR.
91, of Havertown, PA passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Abington Hospital. Mr. Sabatino was born in 1928 in Phila. He was a 1946 graduate of West Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He went on to receive his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Villanova University. He served in the Army in the Rocket Design Unit at Redstone Arsenal during the Korean War and then worked as a Professional Engineer with Westinghouse until his retirement.
Mr. Sabatino was preceded in death by his wife, Carmela (nee Russo) and son Robert. He is survived by three sons, Raymond (Susan), Thomas (Maureen), Bruce (Deborah) and sister, Loretta Giordano. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrs. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.