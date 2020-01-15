Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND ARMELLINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND C. ARMELLINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND C. ARMELLINI Notice
ARMELLINI
RAYMOND C.
Age 91, on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Minutella) Armellini. Loving father of Anita Hall (Jeffrey), Christian Armellini (Eileen) and Lucille Kern (Christopher), grandfather of 6
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Raymond's Life Celebration on Saturday January 18th, from 8:45 to 9:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. at St. Helena's Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA. Interment will be at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Family services are by BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON.

To share your fondest memories of Raymond, visit

www.lifecelebration.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -