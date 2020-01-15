|
ARMELLINI
RAYMOND C.
Age 91, on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Minutella) Armellini. Loving father of Anita Hall (Jeffrey), Christian Armellini (Eileen) and Lucille Kern (Christopher), grandfather of 6
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Raymond's Life Celebration on Saturday January 18th, from 8:45 to 9:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. at St. Helena's Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA. Interment will be at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Family services are by BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON. To share your fondest memories of Raymond, visit
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020