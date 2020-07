Or Copy this URL to Share

HINSON

RAYMOND D.

Of Merion Station, PA, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of William and Janie Hinson (nee Berry). Services were privately held at St. Matthias Catholic Church, with an inurnment at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.



