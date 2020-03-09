|
|
HAMILL
RAYMOND DAVIS JR.
Age 81, of Newtown Square, PA, passed away on March 6th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Irene W. Hamill (nee Cohen); his loving children Ellyn Louise Feldman (Christopher) and James Nicholas Hamill (Karole), and his cherished grandchildren Kaycee, Ryan, Lucia and Christian. Precious son of the late Catherine Marie (nee Gross) and Raymond Davis Hamill, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Wednesday, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM, with Funeral Service to follow 11:00 AM at The Chapel at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, Entombment Arlington Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Raymond's memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 9, 2020