UTZ
RAYMOND E., SR.
On June 10, 2020, of Mt. Laurel, formerly of Phila. US Marine Corps Veteran. Husband of Karen (O'Malley), father of Raymond, Jr. (Nancy), Michael (Donna), James (Steven) and Edward (Michele), grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 2. Services and interment private.
For details or to express condolences:
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.