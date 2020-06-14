RAYMOND E. UTZ Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RAYMOND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
UTZ
RAYMOND E., SR.


On June 10, 2020, of Mt. Laurel, formerly of Phila. US Marine Corps Veteran. Husband of Karen (O'Malley), father of Raymond, Jr. (Nancy), Michael (Donna), James (Steven) and Edward (Michele), grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 2. Services and interment private.

For details or to express condolences:
www.campbellfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James M. Campbell Funeral Home, Inc.
500 East Benner Street
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-9009
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved