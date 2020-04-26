|
|
POLKOWSKI
RAYMOND F.
April 23, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty". Devoted father of Marlene Polkowski, Raymond Polkowski, Betty Anne Polkowski, Sharon Torrance (Tom), Joanie Cooper (the late Jimmy), and Patricia Caranci (Nino). Loving Pop of James, Elizabeth, Sandy, Billy, Jillian, Tommy, Miranda, Sammy, Juliana, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to live stream his Service on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 2 P.M., on BURNS FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Elks Lodge, 917 Bayshore Rd. Villas, NJ 08251, would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020