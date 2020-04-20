|
LUNING
RAYMOND FRANCIS SR.
"RAY RAVIOLI"
Age 92, beloved husband of the late Mabel (nee Whalen). Devoted father of the late Raymond F. Jr.; Dear Uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Ray was the last surviving sibling of 9, was a WWII Coast Guard Veteran, had a long career as a master carpenter and had a passion and competed as a ballroom dancer. For the safety and well being of relatives, friends and neighbors, his Visitation and Funeral will be held at a later date.
