RAYMOND FRANCIS "RAY RAVIOLI" LUNING SR.

RAYMOND FRANCIS "RAY RAVIOLI" LUNING SR. Notice
LUNING
RAYMOND FRANCIS SR.
"RAY RAVIOLI"
Age 92, beloved husband of the late Mabel (nee Whalen). Devoted father of the late Raymond F. Jr.; Dear Uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Ray was the last surviving sibling of 9, was a WWII Coast Guard Veteran, had a long career as a master carpenter and had a passion and competed as a ballroom dancer. For the safety and well being of relatives, friends and neighbors, his Visitation and Funeral will be held at a later date.

BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
