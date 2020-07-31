LUNING





Age 92, on April 16, 2020. Born Sept. 11, 1927. Beloved husband of the late Mable (nee Whalen); devoted father of the late Raymond F. Jr.; dear uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Ray was the last surviving sibling of 9, was a World War II Coast Guard Veteran, had a long career as a master carpenter and had a passion and competed as a ballroom dancer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation and Funeral Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 9 A.M. at the Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila. PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Edgwood Memorial Park.

Buddy Dougherty F.D.



