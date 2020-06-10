RAYMOND J. BROWN
BROWN
RAYMOND J.
Age 80, of Media, PA, passed away on June 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan Brown (nee Stewart). Loving brother of Anne Farrell and the late James Brown. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Services and interment are private due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Contributions to the Delaware County Down Syndrome Interest Group, P.O. Box 5066, Springfield, PA 19064 would be appreciated. Arrangements

The DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
