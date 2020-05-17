CUMMINGS
RAYMOND L.
On May 13, 2020 formerly of Plymouth Mtg., he was a former Villanova professor, age 97. Husband of the late Anne (nee Reardon). Devoted father of Kathleen LeMoine (John), Patricia Cummings (David) and Sherry Cummings (Cliff); 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place in the future. Memorial donations may be made to The Villanova University History Department.www.lownes.com
RAYMOND L.
On May 13, 2020 formerly of Plymouth Mtg., he was a former Villanova professor, age 97. Husband of the late Anne (nee Reardon). Devoted father of Kathleen LeMoine (John), Patricia Cummings (David) and Sherry Cummings (Cliff); 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place in the future. Memorial donations may be made to The Villanova University History Department.www.lownes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.