RAYMOND L. CUMMINGS
CUMMINGS
RAYMOND L.
On May 13, 2020 formerly of Plymouth Mtg., he was a former Villanova professor, age 97. Husband of the late Anne (nee Reardon). Devoted father of Kathleen LeMoine (John), Patricia Cummings (David) and Sherry Cummings (Cliff); 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place in the future. Memorial donations may be made to The Villanova University History Department.www.lownes.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
