RAYMOND L. RASKIN
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RAYMOND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RASKIN
RAYMOND L.
77, of King of Prussia, a noted Philadelphia area bridge player (Platinum Life Master), on Thursday June 4, 2020. Born February 20, 1943, in Phila., he was a son of the late Lewis and Libby (nee Rappaport) Raskin and the husband of Meryl (nee Smith) Raskin. He was the father of Fred (Rebecca), Eric (Robin), Ari, and David (Sindhu Zagoren). He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a private Graveside Service will be held for Ray at Tiferet Bet Israel Cemetery. A donation in Ray's name would be appreciated to TBI, 1920 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422, or to Beaumont at Bryn Mawr, 601 N. Ithan Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 with a note that it is for the Beaumont Staff Appreciation Fund. To share your fondest memories of Ray, visit:
www.lifecelebration.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved