RASKIN77, of King of Prussia, a noted Philadelphia area bridge player (Platinum Life Master), on Thursday June 4, 2020. Born February 20, 1943, in Phila., he was a son of the late Lewis and Libby (nee Rappaport) Raskin and the husband of Meryl (nee Smith) Raskin. He was the father of Fred (Rebecca), Eric (Robin), Ari, and David (Sindhu Zagoren). He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren.Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a private Graveside Service will be held for Ray at Tiferet Bet Israel Cemetery. A donation in Ray's name would be appreciated to TBI, 1920 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422, or to Beaumont at Bryn Mawr, 601 N. Ithan Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 with a note that it is for the Beaumont Staff Appreciation Fund. To share your fondest memories of Ray, visit:



