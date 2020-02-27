The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
RAYMOND McCULLOUGH
RAYMOND LEE McCULLOUGH Notice
McCULLOUGH
RAYMOND LEE
February 25, 2020, of Penn Valley, formerly of Bryn Mawr and Ardmore, PA. Loving brother of Lee McCullough (Bonnie), Patrick Joseph McCullough (Loretta) and Michael John McCullough (Cynthia). Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited on Fri., Feb. 28th, to a Visitation at 9:30 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M., at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Penns-wood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Support Center for Child Advocates, 1617 JFK Blvd., Ste. 1200, Phila. PA 19103.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020
