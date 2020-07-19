DEMPSEYRAYMOND R.
On July 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alberta (nee Stiegler), devoted father of Patricia DeLiso (the late Thomas), Linda Znotens (the late Jack) and Michael Dempsey (Jayne). Loving companion of Joyce Strawn. Also survived by 10 grand-children, 19 great grand-children and 2 great great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 8:30 A.M. at WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME 8060 Verree Rd. Phila., PA 19111
followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Cecilia Church 535 Rhawn St. Phila., PA 19111. Interment Lawnview Cemetery.www.wackermanfuneralhome.com