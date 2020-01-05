The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND JANISZEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND R. JANISZEWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND R. JANISZEWSKI Notice
JANISZEWSKI
RAYMOND R.
Passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Margaret (nee McDermott), his children Jeffrey, Andrea (nee Dutton), Mark, Katie (nee Bartlett), and grandchildren, Alexandra and Charlotte. Family and friends are invited to gather Monday Jan. 6th from 6 to 8 P.M. and Tuesday Jan. 7th 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila., PA 19137 Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 A.M., St. John Cantius Church. Int. and Military Honors precisely 11:30 A.M. in Washington Crossing Nat'l. Cem. In lieu of flowers, your donation to the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament at KatherineDrexel.org would be greatly appreciated by Ray's family. Full obituary at:

SlabinskiFuneralHome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
Download Now