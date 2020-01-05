|
JANISZEWSKI
RAYMOND R.
Passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Margaret (nee McDermott), his children Jeffrey, Andrea (nee Dutton), Mark, Katie (nee Bartlett), and grandchildren, Alexandra and Charlotte. Family and friends are invited to gather Monday Jan. 6th from 6 to 8 P.M. and Tuesday Jan. 7th 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila., PA 19137 Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 A.M., St. John Cantius Church. Int. and Military Honors precisely 11:30 A.M. in Washington Crossing Nat'l. Cem. In lieu of flowers, your donation to the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament at KatherineDrexel.org would be greatly appreciated by Ray's family. Full obituary at:
SlabinskiFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020