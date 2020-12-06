A retired priest whose Roman Catholic faith sustained him, went to his eternal reward on Nov. 27, 2020 in East Norriton, PA. Raymond James Himsworth was born on June 19, 1934. His father, James J. Himsworth, Sr., was a paper manufacturer by trade and farmer by calling. His mother, Mary E. (McCabe) Himsworth, was a homemaker. Ray was raised with his sister, Peggy and brothers Jim and Frank, in Fairview Village. He is survived by that dear sister, Margaret "Peggy" Annas, his sister-in-law Joan (Ryan) Himsworth, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Ray entered first grade at Fairview Village Public School, a one room schoolhouse. After beginning his second year at St. Francis School, Norristown, he transferred to the newly opened St. Eleanor School, Collegeville, where he matriculated until the eighth grade. After graduating from Roman Catholic High School, Philadelphia, Ray entered St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Overbrook, on September 10, 1952. He was ordained on May 19, 1962. Father Himsworth's assignments were to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Doylestown; St. Cecilia, Coatesville; St. Gabriel, Norwood; Incarnation, Philadelphia; Visitation B.V.M., Philadelphia; St. Michael, Chester; and lastly, as Pastor of St. James, Elkins Park from which he retired on June 9, 2009. Ray greeted each morning by celebrating Mass in his home in Worcester and made a daily holy hour at St. Eleanor where the Blessed Sacrament was exposed. Even in retirement, he remained a willing, faithful servant, saying Mass on weekends at St. Titus, East Norriton, and St. Eleanor, Collegeville. He also returned to St. James for funerals at the request of former parishioners' families. A quiet, thoughtful, listener, Ray's piercing blue eyes and stoic demeanor often belied his subtle humor, kind spirit, boundless compassion, and sound, non-judgmental counsel. "Old school" in a good way, he enjoyed sharing a fervent love and nostalgia for his rural upbringing with family and friends. Most of all, he honored and lived by traditional values, virtuous comportment, and rock-solid Catholic faith. He was a priest of the people who, by example, hoped to bring others into the loving grace of his Lord, Jesus Christ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James, 8320 Brookside Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027. Due to Covid, there will not be a receiving line; friends are kindly invited, however, to spend a few moments in silent prayer at the casket during visitation between 9:30 -10:45 A.M. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Norristown. His services will be live streamed. For a live stream of his funeral mass go to https://www.stjameselkinspark.com
For a live stream of his graveside services please go to his obituary at www.McGoldrickFH.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Villa St. Joseph 1436 Lansdowne Ave., Darby, PA 19023 or Catholic Charities Appeal, The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia, 100 North 20th Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19103 cca@thecfgp.org.