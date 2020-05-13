RAYMOND W. SEEGER
SEEGER
RAYMOND W., SR.
May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years to Diane L. (nee Michener). Devoted father of Raymond W. Jr. and the late R. Patrick. Pop of Patrick (Megan), Steven and the late Jennifer. Pop Pop of Patrick. Brother of Paul M. Seeger. Service and Interment private. www.mannalfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
May 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joe McKay
Friend
