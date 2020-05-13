SEEGER
RAYMOND W., SR.
May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years to Diane L. (nee Michener). Devoted father of Raymond W. Jr. and the late R. Patrick. Pop of Patrick (Megan), Steven and the late Jennifer. Pop Pop of Patrick. Brother of Paul M. Seeger. Service and Interment private. www.mannalfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.