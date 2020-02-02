|
POLLOCK
REBA (nee Heskel)
98, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. The love of her life, Dr. Seymour Pollock, predeceased her in 1970. She was a loving mother to Nina Phillips and Debbie Levitt (Richard), grandmother to Gregory (Jody) and Colin (Susan) Levitt, and great grandmother to five beloved great grandsons. Reba was a generous, intelligent, compas-sionate and vibrant woman. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. and M.A. in social work and worked as a social worker at Pennsyl-vania Hospital.
Family, world travel, classical music, opera, movies, liberal causes and humanity were among her passions. She was a gentle soul who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Contributions may be sent in Reba's honor to the Haiti Clinic, [email protected] or the . The date and time of a life celebration will be posted at a future date.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020