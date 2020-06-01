REBECCA ASHTON GOSS WEST GOSHEN
1929 - 2020
WEST GOSHEN
REBECCA ASHTON GOSS
died peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 19, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1929 and was the eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Henszey Ashton of Delchester Farms, Willistown Township. The Order for the Burial of the Dead was read by The Reverend Edward Rix of All Saints Church, Wynnewood, on May 23, 2020. A Requiem will be held at a later date at All Saints Church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in her memory to All Saints Church, 1325 Montgomery Avenue, Wynnewood, PA 19096.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 1, 2020.
