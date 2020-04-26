|
|
MONDRESS-BAXTER
REBECCA "BETSY"
Age 61, of the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, passed away from complications from cancer on April 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Arthur, mother Elizabeth Mondress, mother-in-law Rosalie Baxter, cats Alger & Edie and sister Diane Frankenfield. She is preceded in death by her father Morton Mondress and brother Eric Mondress. She will also be missed by her friends, colleagues and patrons of the Free Library of Philadelphia. She served 30 years as a diligent and devoted Librarian finishing her career as adult services supervising Librarian at Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library. She received a BA in English from Kutztown University and Masters degree in Library Science from Drexel University. She was a quiet soul whose presence will be kept alive by those she touched. Rest in peace, dearest Betsy. A memorial service will be planned in the future. We kindly suggest donations to the in lieu of flowers.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020