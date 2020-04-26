Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-1702
Resources
More Obituaries for REBECCA MONDRESS-BAXTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REBECCA "BETSY" MONDRESS-BAXTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REBECCA "BETSY" MONDRESS-BAXTER Notice
MONDRESS-BAXTER
REBECCA "BETSY"


Age 61, of the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, passed away from complications from cancer on April 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Arthur, mother Elizabeth Mondress, mother-in-law Rosalie Baxter, cats Alger & Edie and sister Diane Frankenfield. She is preceded in death by her father Morton Mondress and brother Eric Mondress. She will also be missed by her friends, colleagues and patrons of the Free Library of Philadelphia. She served 30 years as a diligent and devoted Librarian finishing her career as adult services supervising Librarian at Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library. She received a BA in English from Kutztown University and Masters degree in Library Science from Drexel University. She was a quiet soul whose presence will be kept alive by those she touched. Rest in peace, dearest Betsy. A memorial service will be planned in the future. We kindly suggest donations to the in lieu of flowers.

www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REBECCA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -