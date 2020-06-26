REGINA A. "JEANNE" TRUCKSESS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share REGINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRUCKSESS
REGINA "JEANNE" A.
Died peacefully in her home on June 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Agnes (nee McDermott) Trucksess. Predeceased by her siblings Harry, Patricia and her twin brother Bill. Sadly missed by her loving cousins and extended family. Int. private.

www.rrfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved