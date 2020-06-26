TRUCKSESS
REGINA "JEANNE" A.
Died peacefully in her home on June 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Agnes (nee McDermott) Trucksess. Predeceased by her siblings Harry, Patricia and her twin brother Bill. Sadly missed by her loving cousins and extended family. Int. private.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.