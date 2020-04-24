|
SEKA
REGINA C. (nee McNamara)
A longtime resident of Erdenheim, PA, passed away suddenly at the age of 88 on April 18, 2020. A devoted mother to Marianne (John), Jack, and Thomas (Lara). A wonderful grandmother to John Patrick, Noelle, Brendan and Ruby. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen. Jeanne was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Joe, her son, Joey and her sister, Lorraine. Please visit the CRAFT FUNERAL HOME website for more information.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020