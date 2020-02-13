Home

REGINA D. (Market) LOGUE

REGINA D. (Market) LOGUE Notice
LOGUE
REGINA D. (nee Market)


89, of Mt. Laurel, NJ formerly of Philadelphia passed away on February 11, 2020.
Regina was a proud alum of the 1948 Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls.
She was a loving wife of 50 years to (late Joseph) Logue. Regina was a dear mother to her children (late Joseph, III) (Nancy), Gerard (Deborah), Michael (Teresa), Eileen Skiffington (Joseph), and James P. Loving grandmother (Nan) of 8 grandchildren and great grandmother of 7.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9-11:30 A.M. at St. John Neumann Church, 560 Walton Ave., Mt. Laurel, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 P.M. Interment will be held privately by her family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Little Flower Catholic High School, 1000 W Lycoming St, Philadelphia, Pa 19140. https://littleflowerhighschool.org/

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
