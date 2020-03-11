|
SODERBERG
REGINA D. (nee McLoughlin)
Of Havertown, on March 9, 2020. Wife of the late Henry D. Soderberg, Jr.; mother of Daniel H. (Betsy), Louise (Richard) DiSylvestro, Michael G. Soderberg. Grandmother of Jay (Angela) Jeffers, Stacey (Mathew) Wallace, Beth Soderberg (William O'Neill), and Alison Soderberg (Brian Chlan). Also survived by 4 great-grand-children and her sister, Laura McCandless. Family and friends may call 10 to 10:45 A.M., Saturday, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M., in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 399 Market St., Phila., PA 19106.
