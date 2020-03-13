|
DiMARTINO
REGINA "GINA" (nee Johnson)
Age 61, on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark, devoted mother of Amy Bonislawski, Mark Jr., and Nicholas, cherished grandmother of Gabriel and Anthony, sister of Kenneth Johnson. Family will receive relatives and friends Monday 4 - 6 P.M. at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Prayer Service 6 P.M. Interment private. Contri-butions in Gina's memory may be made to American Assoc. For Cancer Research, 615 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020