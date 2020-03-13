Home

More Obituaries for REGINA DiMARTINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINA "GINA" (Johnson) DiMARTINO

REGINA "GINA" (Johnson) DiMARTINO Notice
DiMARTINO
REGINA "GINA" (nee Johnson)
Age 61, on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark, devoted mother of Amy Bonislawski, Mark Jr., and Nicholas, cherished grandmother of Gabriel and Anthony, sister of Kenneth Johnson. Family will receive relatives and friends Monday 4 - 6 P.M. at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Prayer Service 6 P.M. Interment private. Contri-butions in Gina's memory may be made to American Assoc. For Cancer Research, 615 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020
