FRESOLONEREGINA E. (nee Angelini)Of Philadelphia passed away peacefully on Saturday May 9, 2020. Regina is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph R. Fresolone. She is survived by her loving children, Joseph G. Fresolone (Dana), Roseanna Koszarek (Gerry), and NancyJean Dickson (Paul). Regina is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas (Molly), Stephanie, Joseph, Andrew (Natasha), GinaMarie, and her adored great grandson Luca. She is predeceased by her loving brother and sister, Duilio Angelini, and Theresa Giarrocco.