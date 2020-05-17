REGINA E. (Angelini) FRESOLONE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share REGINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRESOLONE
REGINA E. (nee Angelini)
Of Philadelphia passed away peacefully on Saturday May 9, 2020. Regina is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph R. Fresolone. She is survived by her loving children, Joseph G. Fresolone (Dana), Roseanna Koszarek (Gerry), and NancyJean Dickson (Paul). Regina is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas (Molly), Stephanie, Joseph, Andrew (Natasha), GinaMarie, and her adored great grandson Luca. She is predeceased by her loving brother and sister, Duilio Angelini, and Theresa Giarrocco.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved