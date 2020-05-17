I offer my condolences to Nancy, Roseanna, Joseph, and their families. Jean was a good friend and a fun person to be with. We had great times at the hospital working in Medical Records. Jean enjoyed talking about her children and grandchildren and the milestones in their lives. When retirement came we could enjoy more time together going to the movies and dinner. We treasured our time with her. She will be missed dearly. ~Lorraine Kolibabek

Lorraine Kolibabek

Friend