REGINA E. (Angelini) FRESOLONE
Of Philadelphia passed away peacefully on Saturday May 9, 2020. Regina is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph R. Fresolone. She is survived by her loving children, Joseph G. Fresolone (Dana), Roseanna Koszarek (Gerry), and NancyJean Dickson (Paul). Regina is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas (Molly), Stephanie, Joseph, Andrew (Natasha), GinaMarie, and her adored great grandson Luca. She is predeceased by her loving brother and sister, Duilio Angelini, and Theresa Giarrocco.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
May 14, 2020
Thinking of all of you at this sad time but remembering all of the great times we all had as kids. Those times will be with us always. ❤
Carol Poluch
Family
May 14, 2020
Roseanna and Gerry, So saddened to hear of the loss of your Mom. She always had a smile on her face. We are sorry that you have to go through this difficult time of saying goodbye. We are praying for peace for you and your family.
Nancy & Jim Kerrigan
Family
May 12, 2020
My deepest condolence to Jean's family. I will miss our friendship. I send my deepest condolence to Jean's family. She was one beautiful lady. I will miss our friendship, the laughter,tears over the years. This was a big loss for family and friends. She made the best meat balls and now she is with Karen Pellegrino who also made great meat balls. I love u Jean and miss you. Bernie
Bernadette Ferrell
Coworker
May 12, 2020
I was totally shocked to read this on Facebook. I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a pleasure to know. I knew her from Saint Anselm church.
Joanne Jackson
Friend
May 12, 2020
Jean was a blessing in the lives she touched
Terri Caimi
Friend
May 12, 2020
We will miss our fun New Year celebration with Mrs Fresolone we always enjoyed her company and her delicious food. We are all thinking about the whole family and all the memories over the years...
Judie Tate
Friend
May 12, 2020
I offer my condolences to Nancy, Roseanna, Joseph, and their families. Jean was a good friend and a fun person to be with. We had great times at the hospital working in Medical Records. Jean enjoyed talking about her children and grandchildren and the milestones in their lives. When retirement came we could enjoy more time together going to the movies and dinner. We treasured our time with her. She will be missed dearly. ~Lorraine Kolibabek
Lorraine Kolibabek
Friend
May 13, 2020
Dear Roseann, Nancy & Family: My sincere sympathy goes out to each and everyone of you. I will always remember your mom and her beautiful smile when I was a little girl from Kershaw St. May she RIP amongst the angels.
charlotte ettorremontagno
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
Dear Joe,Roseanna,and Nancy, My heartfelt sympathy to you and your children on the untimely passing of your beloved Mother. Words cannot convey the sorrow I have felt this past week, and will continue to feel every time I think of her. We have shared a lifetime of friendship since the first grade at Our Lady of Angels School in West Philadelphia, so many treasured memories. Rest peacefully, Gina. Friends forever! My Love goes with You.
Kathleen Vizzarri
Friend
May 13, 2020
Dear Roseanna and Family, So very sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. I never met her but if Roseanna is a reflection of the type of person she was, she was an awesome person! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this most difficult time. May your mom rest peacefully in the arms of Jesus.
Doreen Kelly
Friend
May 13, 2020
Family in our prayers ❤
Frank Cirillo
Friend
May 13, 2020
Aunt Gina was the very best and will be missed by all who knew her.
Lori DeLoggio
Family
May 13, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Jeanes passing. She was a lovely person and always had a great smile. We worked together at Aria for many years and I always looked forward to seeing and talking with her.
Rita Dillon
Coworker
