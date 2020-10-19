1/
Sr. Regina (Mary Aloysius) Foy IHM
on October 15, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her sisters Rita Muller (Robert J.), Kathleen F. Fischer, Patricia Corbett (Joseph T.) and her brothers Richard T. Foy and John E. Foy and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Thomas R. Foy and Helen E. (Jacober) Foy. Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on October 22, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home c/o IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. Arr. by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
