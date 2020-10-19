on October 15, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her sisters Rita Muller (Robert J.), Kathleen F. Fischer, Patricia Corbett (Joseph T.) and her brothers Richard T. Foy and John E. Foy and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Thomas R. Foy and Helen E. (Jacober) Foy. Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on October 22, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home c/o IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. Arr. by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com