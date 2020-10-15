1/1
REGINA "JEAN" (NEE TRAVASCIO) HUGHES
REGINA "JEAN" (NEE TRAVASCIO) Of Chadds Ford, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert. She is survived by her four children Anne Scott (Jim), Robert J. Hughes, Jr. (Mary Anne), David Hughes (Michelle), and Kevin Hughes (Judie). She also enjoyed her 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Francis Travascio. She is preceded in death by her two sisters, Margaret Mary Ritchie and Anne Barr. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Jean's life at her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382 where friends may call 10:00 - 11:15 A.M. at the Church. Interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Jean's honor may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.loganfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:15 AM
SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
