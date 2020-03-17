|
|
WALKER
REGINA M.
Passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Dawn Marie Gearhart (Edward M.), Robert C., (Maria) and Michael D. (Anna). Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Nina, Gina, Brody, Meadow, Cade and Wynston. Dear sister of Debra Byrd. Predeceased by two sisters and also survived by nieces, nephews and their families. Her family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10 to 11 A.M. Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. Inurnment Union Cemetery, Richboro. In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations to The Philadelphia Protestant Home Benevolent Care Fund, 6401 Martins Mill Rd., Phila., PA 19111. Full details at
campbellfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020