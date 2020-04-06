|
WEINRICH
REGINA M. (nee McNamee)
Age 100, on April 3, 2020. Owner of what was the H. Weinrich Bakery in South Phila. Wife of the late Walter E. Loving mother of Walter J. Weinrich (Mary Anne), Marie Pat Githens (Bill), Jeanie Rapp (Michael), Helene Pope (John), Andrea Ward (Charles) and Michele Brandolini (James). Loved by her 21 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Sister of Marie Therese McGinley, William McNamee, the late Celeste Duke and Esther Doyle. Due to the current health crisis, memorial services for Regina will be held at a later date. Family requests memorial contributions in Regina's name be made to Convent of Divine Love (The Pink Sisters) 2212 Green Street Phila. 19130.
RUFFENACH F.H.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020