REGINA (Boylan) MITCHELL

REGINA (Boylan) MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL
REGINA ANN "REGGIE"
(nee Boylan)


Age 83, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 of Newtown Square, formerly of Rosemont, PA. Survived by loving husband and best friend of 60 yrs., George E. Mitchell; her son Robert G. (Eileen); her daughters Diane M. Hefford (Mark) and Aileen M. Magee (Chris); 10 grandchildren; her brother James Boylan (Anna); predeceased by her sister Winifred Steed. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday Evening 4:30 to 6:30 P.M. at DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008 and Funeral Mass Friday Morning 10:00 A.M. at St. Thomas Chapel Rosemont, 1229 E. Lancaster Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.danjolell.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
