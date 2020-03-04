Home

REGINALD FORTSON

REGINALD FORTSON Notice
FORTSON
REGINALD


Was born in Atlanta, Ga to Joseph Randolph and Malinda Fortson. He departed this life on February 25th, 2020 after a long illness. He graduated from Elberton Colored High School. After serving his country from 1946 to 1948, he was awarded the WWIl Victory Medal. He graduated from Manna Bible Institute and was an active member of Fellowship Bible Church for over 60 years and served the Lord with gladness. He was known for his quiet caring manner; always willing to lend a helping hand. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son Michael Fortson. He leaves to mourn his wife of 64 years Dorothy Fortson, his daughters Regina Fortson and Sharon Bishop, his son Stephen Fortson, granddaughter Christina Bishop, brother Edward Randolph from Atlanta, Ga and a host of family and friends. He will be sorely missed.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020
